Restaurant Ratings Report: E-coli scare investigated

Last month, the Whitehouse Inn was in violation with the Lucas County Health Department for illegally catering, but they have the green light to move forward now.

However, two violations were found during a second visit by an inspector this month. A buildup of grease, and dust and flies throughout the facility were both violations on a previous inspection report, as well.

An e-coli scare prompted inspectors to pay Nori Japan a visit on Monroe Street. The county received a complaint about a possible food-borne illness. In its investigation, the county found the individual ate at Nori Japan sometime between Nov. 5 and 13. The complaint was ultimately deemed inconclusive following a thorough walk-through of the facility.

While there, inspectors did uncover a few violations, though: fried chicken being stored in boxes that had previously contained raw chicken, raw shell eggs sitting out at room temperature, and two-day-old cooked chicken.

The Subway on Laskey Road is clean and fresh – no violations to report. A couple of pizza places are in great shape, as well: the Neapolis Pizza Shop on Main Street and Pizza Hut on Airport Highway in Holland.

Vito's Pizza on Central Avenue is working to fix five violations, however, including a leaking sink, no hot water, and unfolded pizza boxes stored on the ground.

There were three violations at Papoo's Coney Island in Whitehouse. The dish machine isn't dispensing sanitizer and raw shell eggs were holding over batter – a cross contamination issue.

The River Diner on West Alexis Road is violation-free, wrapping up this week's Restaurant Ratings Report.

