Proposed Findlay budget rehires 11 laid off workers

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The city of Findlay could soon rehire 11 employees laid off in budget cuts last year.

Mayor Lydia Mihalik says the city's financial situation has improved to the point some of those laid off can be brought back. Under the city's proposed 2014 budget three fire fighters, six police officers, one health department employee and one parks department employee would be rehired.

The improvement in the city's budget is partially due to changes in employee health coverage. The city doubled the deductible paid by employees for doctor visits and other healthcare in 2013.

"We feel like we're more in-line with the private sector, which is who eventually ends up paying the taxes," said Mayor Mihalik.

Mihalik says the added police officers will allow the department to reopen a unit.

"We actually can reintroduce our special assignment unit, which was something that was very popular within the communities," said Mihalik.

Still, firefighters say the six added officers will not be enough.

"It's frustrating for everybody, because we're running with two less trucks. We've got less people responding to a fire. We have no backup, and then when we do recall employees, they don't know what their job security is," said Findlay Firefighters Local 381 President Matt Cooper.

Cooper says one firefighter who the city offered to rehire declined to take his job back, saying he was worried about job security.

Mihalik stresses that the city must be cautious with spending to avoid a situation similar to the one that forced the layoffs in the first place.

