Tuesday last chance to donate a toy to abused or neglected Lucas County children

Tuesday is the last day to make a donation in the Community Track 11 Lucas County Children Services Holiday Toy Drive. Donated toys go to abused or neglected children right here in Lucas County.

Officials say the drive has already received donations of 15,000 items, but more toys are still needed.

Case workers have been shuffling through donations this week, selecting toys for their children. Officials say they are very happy with not just the quantity, but he quality of donations this year.

"[We have received] Really nice toys, a lot of the hot new toys and things that kids are asking for, you know, have kinda come through and then lots of great baby toys because we've got lots of great babies that we have to get gifts for," said Lucas County Children Services Holiday Gift Coordinator Sherry Dunn.

Dunn says baby items, toys for young boys and gifts for teens are still needed.

