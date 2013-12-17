Toledo crews still in snow mode from Friday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo crews still in snow mode from Friday

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

On Friday night, workers with Toledo's Streets, Bridges and Harbor switched over from leaf collection to snow and ice removal operations. Since then, it's been non-stop snow mode.

"Crews have been working non-stop, 24 hours a day, cleaning up the roads, repairing the trucks, restocking the salt barns and getting ready for this next little event we have coming up," said Dave Pratt, acting Streets commissioner.

Besides equipment wear and tear, he's concerned about the wear and tear factor on the workers, considering how busy they've been lately.

"They've been doing leaf collection for the past six weeks. They've been going at that really hard. Then go directly into this four, five, maybe six-day pattern of 12-on, 12-off shifts," explained Pratt. 

While everything those crews do is dictated by the weather, Pratt says they could be back on leaf duty by the end of the week.

"We're hoping Friday or Saturday be in leaf mode. There's predictions of warmer temperatures and rain for this weekend. If that happens, we want to get out start doing more leaf collection."

