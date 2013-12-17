'You Will Do Better in Toledo' day celebrates the great things - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

'You Will Do Better in Toledo' day celebrates the great things about the Glass City

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Do you ever feel like you will do better in Toledo? You're not the only one. December 17th celebrates the 100th anniversary of the sign that spawned a slogan for the Glass City.

According to the video, the "You Will Do Better in Toledo" sign was placed on top of the Valentine Theatre on December 17, 1913.

A video themed "You Will Do Better in Toledo" features Toledo Mayor Mike Bell, WTOL 11 Anchor Chrys Peterson, Fire Chief Luis Santiago as well as several Toledo business owners and citizens. Asked what they think makes Toledo great, the art museum, zoo, Mud Hens, Walleye and local eateries are popular responses.

