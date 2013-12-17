Woman found dead at Northwood motel - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman found dead at Northwood motel

Northwood Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a motel on Oregon Road Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the woman was found dead in a room at the America's Best Value Inn early Tuesday afternoon. The woman was in her 30's, and appears to have died of natural causes, according to Northwood Police.

Police are sending the woman's body to the Wood County Coroner's Office for an autopsy in order to determine exactly how she died.

A man who was with the woman was taken to the Northwood Police Department for questioning.

