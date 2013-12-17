BBB Tips: Shopping and returning the day after Christmas - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BBB Tips: Shopping and returning the day after Christmas

Believe it or not, the day after Christmas is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Many rush to stores to spend gift cards or return unwanted gifts.

Dick Eppstein of the Better Business Bureau stopped by WTOL 11 News at Noon on Tuesday with the following tips for shopping on December 26.

• Have your receipts or gift receipts. It shows proof of purchase and proof of price.

• Items must be returned in saleable condition. If you know you don't want it, don't open the box!

• Take your time. Don't go when the store opens and lines are longest.

• Don't expect cash refunds. Almost all retailers give store credit as refunds.

• Watch time limits. Some items, like computers, have special rules for returns.

• You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.

For more from the Better Business Bureau of Greater Toledo, visit http://toledo.bbb.org/.

