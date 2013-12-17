Toledo Police need help finding rape suspect on the run for over - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Police need help finding rape suspect on the run for over 10 years

David Skelly, 38 (Source: Toledo Police) David Skelly, 38 (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police say they need the public's help finding a rapist who has been on the run for more than 10 years.

Police say David Skelly, 38, is wanted on four felony counts of rape and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence. The rape victim in the case was an 11-year-old girl, according to TPD.

"This is a victim who was under the age of 13, and it's been this many years," said TPD Sgt. Joe Heffernan. "She deserves justice. Her mom deserves justice and this guy, quite frankly, is a dangerous person, especially to children."

Skelly is 5' 11" tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Skelly's whereabouts is asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

