Police chase blocks off I-75 NB at Alexis Rd.

Two suspects are in custody after a police chase that ended in an accident on I-75 northbound at Alexis Rd. in North Toledo.

Toledo Police have responded to the accident by closing off northbound lanes of I-75 near Alexis, though they are only expected to be briefly unavailable.

Police are diverting traffic off the expressway at Alexis while lanes are closed.

