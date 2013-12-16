Animals recovering after farm raid in Sandusky Co. - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Animals recovering after farm raid in Sandusky Co.

Reporting by Tim Miller, Reporter
Connect
Thelma and Louise Thelma and Louise
Thomas Linke Thomas Linke
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Animals rescued during an October raid of a Sandusky County farm are showing signs of improvement.

The Humane Society has filed for permanent ownership of the dozen animals to keep them away from owner Thomas Linke, who is facing 12 counts of animal cruelty.

"Everybody's doing very well at this point," said Kelly Askins, a Humane Society investigator. "We've gotten more proactive about their treatment, making sure we went back and wormed them again."

The animals have been in the care of foster families, have gained weight and have recovered from parasites, allegedly caused by a lack of care.

Not all of the animals seized have had a happy ending. Two of the goats with parasites did not survive treatment.

Linke is set to appear in court in January.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly