Road crews plow on as more snow hits

WOOD COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Road crews have already been working around the clock to deal with the snow, and they'll continue to do so. But it's Tuesday's snowfall that crews are a little concerned about.

That's because just like on Saturday, the wind will be a factor Tuesday.

"It's been difficult just because we've had to deal with so much blowing and drifting," said Theresa Pollick, public information officer for ODOT. "So we're going to continue to be out there, to battle the elements, no matter what they may be. We could see more wind, and we're also looking at more accumulation."

Wood County Road Superintendent Gary Britten agrees: The wind will be the toughest element to battle.

"Even after you plow the road, doesn't matter how far back you push it, it will still blow back into the road," Britten said. "A half hour after you've been down, it looks like you have been down it."

Britten says Monday night and early Tuesday, crews will plow and salt roads, but once the wind starts Tuesday afternoon, all they can do is continuously clear the roads.

Pollick reminds drivers to drive for the road conditions, even if they are in a hurry, and to keep crews and other drivers in mind.

"It just sounds like common sense, but make sure you have all of the snow cleared off from your vehicle and all of it cleared off from the headlights so that we are able to see you when we are out there trying to do our job," she said.

