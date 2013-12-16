ODOT considering roundabout at Perrysburg Twp intersection - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

ODOT considering roundabout at Perrysburg Twp intersection

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Adangerous intersection in Perrysburg Township could get a major upgrade soon.

Thegoal is to make the intersection at State Route 199 and Roachton Road safer fordrivers. The project would be sponsored by ODOT, but right now officials say itis still in the study phase.

Thereis no construction funding yet or an estimate on how much it will cost toinstall a roundabout at the intersection, but officials say the project wouldhelp to reduce conflict points for drivers.

Oneresident says he's witnessed several accidents from his yard, and he would liketo see a change.

"WhileI've lived here, I've seen at least five or six accidents while I've been outin the yard, so something needs to be done there," said Peter Langenderfer.

ODOTofficials say if everything goes according to plan, construction will begin in2016.

