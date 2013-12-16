Findlay woman says apartment unlivable since Nov. fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay woman says apartment unlivable since Nov. fire

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A Findlay woman says her apartment is nearly unlivable after a fire last month, but the apartment complex says otherwise.

"They keep saying, ‘Be patient, be patient,'" said Beth McNamara. "Well, it's been three weeks to the day today that I have not lived here."

A neighboring apartment was destroyed by fire in November, causing water and smoke damage all throughout McNamara's home at the Hillcrest Apartments.

"It was so smoky and musky," she said. "My floor was worse. It was wet from water, there were black streaks."

McNamara reached out to WTOL 11, saying she's been confined to the walls of her bedroom since November as the rest of her place is blocked off by plastic and is being slowly renovated. But her leasing office says the place is still livable.

"It was not livable," McNamara argued. "First off, there were water bubbles in my ceiling. That's scary. There is a pretty good chance it could cave. It didn't, thank goodness, but it could."

She says the fire damage has been frustrating, not only mentally but financially, as well. The management has asked her to pay full price for rent during construction and to cover her own losses.

"They told me I didn't have renter's insurance, therefore, I have to pay for everything," she said.

Hillcrest officials say the complex requires all tenants to have renter's insurance, so without it, McNamara is on her own when it comes to her damaged property.

McNamara says fans have been running non-stop to air out the drywall chemicals, and she's had to foot that bill.

"They've been going on for 24 hours for at least the past few days, and on and then off for the past three weeks," she said.

The manager said Hillcrest will cover the cost of McNamara's electricity if she supplies them with a copy of the bill.

If you have a concern about something or feel like you've been scammed, reach out to the Call 11 for Action office at 419-255-2255.

