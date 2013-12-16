LMHA senior community to go smoke-free - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

LMHA senior community to go smoke-free

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Bigchanges are on the way for several senior housing communities as leaders workto make them smoke-free.

It'spart of an effort by the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority. Starting Jan. 1,all 850 units in LMHA's senior housing community will be smoke-free as part ofa new police that bans smoking inside individual units and common areas. Designatedsmoking areas will be set up outside.

LMHAleaders say they will work closely with residents to help them kick the habit.

"Weare going to work with them, literally bend over backwards trying to get themto break a habit," said Daniel Sherrod from LMHA. "Because we understand a lotof our residents have been smoking 20, 30, 40, 50 years and for us to change itovernight is going to require patience on our part and an effort on their part."

Sherrodsays those who don't comply will be asked to move out, and having smoke-freebuildings will create a better environment for residents and staff and reducetheir maintenance costs.

Leadersplan to make all LMHA communities smoke-free by 2017.

Mobile users, click on the"Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly