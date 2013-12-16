Historic Findlay building turned into apartments - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Historic Findlay building turned into apartments

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A Findlay businessman is transforming century-old buildings on South Main Street into an urban oasis.

Renovation work has been going on for months, and at least one building is finished. While the historic shell of the building looks the same, it now houses luxury loft apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a video intercom and more.

The building, originally owned by Ohio Bell, has stood on South Main for nearly 100 years. Jim Heck, owner of Heck Rentals and now the building, says rather than tearing down the structure like several others that have been demolished on North Main this year, he wants to preserve the city's history and modernize it.

"We just reinvented the building, basically," Heck said. "And that's my philosophy on all of these downtown buildings. You have to reinvent and adapt to whatever the current market is, and right now, the current market is strong residential."

Heck says Marathon Petroleum and several other major businesses are bringing a lot of new people to Findlay each month, and he expects the demand for apartments to outgrow the supply in the near future.

