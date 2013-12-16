Car fire slows traffic on WB 475 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Car fire slows traffic on WB 475

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Emergency crews are on the scene of a car on fire on westbound 475 near the Douglas Road exit.

There has been no word of injuries yet, but at least one lane of traffic has been closed on 475. Traffic is backed up at least as far as the 475/75 split near downtown Toledo.

Toledo News Now will continue to follow this story and bring updates as they become available.

