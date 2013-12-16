Mayor-Elect Collins rehires former chief of staff - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mayor-Elect Collins rehires former chief of staff

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Is Toledo Mayor-Elect Mike Collins breaking a campaign promise before he takes office when it comes to the hiring of so-called ‘double dippers'?

Collins has named Bob Reinbolt to be his Chief of Staff when he takes office January 2, and not only is Reinbolt a retired public employee, but someone Collins has taken aim at on numerous occasions when Reinbolt served as Chief of Staff under former Mayor Carty Finkbeiner.

Speaking with Collins, he says he wants to draw on Reinbolt's vast experience in running city operations, and the plan is for him to mentor Joel Mazur, his selection to be Assistant Chief of Staff. Mazur currently works in Toledo's Environmental Services department, and Collins wants Reinbolt to prepare Mazur to take over in the future while helping him during the early stages of his administration.

"I want his input," Collins said. "I want him to challenge me on my decisions because I'm not going to be right all of the time, and I know that. I need someone who understands the operation and I can't ignore the fact he brings a wealth of experience."

Collins has selected another retired public employee, William Franklin, to become the next Public Service Director, to mentor Stephen Leggett and prepare him for the job.   

