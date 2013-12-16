MI police looking for Santa bank robber - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

MI police looking for Santa bank robber

DUNDEE, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Police are looking for a festive robber after he robbed a bank in Dundee, MI Monday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., police say a white male entered the Bank of America on Tecumseh Street in Dundee. The suspect told the tellers to put money in a dark, multicolored bag that he laid on the counter. He then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction with an undetermined amount of cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a white male standing between 5'10" to 6' tall with a slim build and slight scruffy facial hair. He was reportedly wearing a white turtleneck shirt, dark-colored sweater, blue jacket, sunglasses, blue jeans, dark leather shoes and a Santa hat. According to police, he had a handgun in the front waist of his pants.

Anyone with more information on the robbery or suspect can call the Dundee Police Department at 734-529-3430.

