Don't Waste Your Money: How much do you pay contractors upfront?

Reporting by John Matarese, Reporter
Hiring a handyman or contractor to spruce up your home this winter? Before you let him in the door, we have a caution to make sure he finishes the job.

There's nothing like enjoying a brand new kitchen during the holiday season, with new appliances, cabinets and countertops. But what if the contractor redoing your kitchen doesn't finish the job in time?

One man learned a valuable lesson on how to hire and pay a kitchen contractor.

Hired A Reputable Contractor

Bill Buresch wanted his kitchen freshened up for this holiday season.

"All we really wanted to do was replace some of the appliances, put a new countertop on it, just spruce it up a bit," said Buresch.

So he decided to go with a local contractor who gave him a reasonable estimate of $3,600.

Buresch, who has been around the block a few times, checked the man's record.

He knew the Better Business Bureau's recommendation when dealing with contractors:

-Pay 1/3 upfront
-Pay 1/3 midway
-Pay 1/3 when complete

But a few weeks into the work, he says the contractor "gave me this big long sob story about how the owner had a heart attack. And so there were tight financials, and he wanted the third installment upfront."

Buresch gave him the full $3,600.

"All seemed on the up and up. I trusted the company, I've dealt with them before, " he said.

The contractor, though, then claimed even more hardship and stopped returning his calls.

We Help Get Resolution

So we called the contractor, who said he was overworked and underfunded. Still, he agreed to come back to finish the job.

Buresch is happy to say his new counter and cabinet pulls are finally in, just in time for Christmas. He says despite all his years of hard knocks, he had a soft spot and was duped.

"He took me to the cleaners and here we are," said Buresch.

The Bottom Line

If you pay too much upfront, an overworked or overwhelmed contractor doesn't have much incentive to finish the job in a timely manner.

So hold back the bulk of the payment until you see results, so you don't waste your money.

