Don't Waste Your Money: How much do you pay contractors upfront?

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

Hiring a handyman or contractor to spruce up your home this winter? Before you let him in the door, we have a caution to make sure he finishes the job.

There's nothing like enjoying a brand new kitchen during the holiday season, with new appliances, cabinets and countertops. But what if the contractor redoing your kitchen doesn't finish the job in time?



One man learned a valuable lesson on how to hire and pay a kitchen contractor.



Hired A Reputable Contractor



Bill Buresch wanted his kitchen freshened up for this holiday season.



"All we really wanted to do was replace some of the appliances, put a new countertop on it, just spruce it up a bit," said Buresch.



So he decided to go with a local contractor who gave him a reasonable estimate of $3,600.



Buresch, who has been around the block a few times, checked the man's record.

He knew the Better Business Bureau's recommendation when dealing with contractors:

-Pay 1/3 upfront

-Pay 1/3 midway

-Pay 1/3 when complete

But a few weeks into the work, he says the contractor "gave me this big long sob story about how the owner had a heart attack. And so there were tight financials, and he wanted the third installment upfront."



Buresch gave him the full $3,600.



"All seemed on the up and up. I trusted the company, I've dealt with them before, " he said.



The contractor, though, then claimed even more hardship and stopped returning his calls.



We Help Get Resolution



So we called the contractor, who said he was overworked and underfunded. Still, he agreed to come back to finish the job.

Buresch is happy to say his new counter and cabinet pulls are finally in, just in time for Christmas. He says despite all his years of hard knocks, he had a soft spot and was duped.



"He took me to the cleaners and here we are," said Buresch.



The Bottom Line



If you pay too much upfront, an overworked or overwhelmed contractor doesn't have much incentive to finish the job in a timely manner.



So hold back the bulk of the payment until you see results, so you don't waste your money.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.