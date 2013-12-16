Mayor-Elect Collins announces appointments for director positions, police chief

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Toledo Mayor-Elect D. Michael Collins has announced appointments for several director-level positions in his administration.

Among those named to a new position is Lt. Bill Moton, who will replace Derrick Diggs as chief of police Jan. 2, pending City Council confirmation.

"He will engage with and he will have the total support of the men and women in our department because he leads by example," said Collins. "I've watched him throughout his career and I always looked at a person that demonstrated the leadership qualities consistent with a Marine and the ability to communicate and garner the respect of his peers."

Diggs announced he would be stepping down from his position last week, citing irreconcilable differences in policing policy with the mayor-elect.

Moton is a decorated Marine Corps war veteran, who joined the Toledo Police Department back in 1983. Collins says he's confident in his leadership abilities and will work towards making good on some campaign promises, such as reopening the Northwest District Police Station, putting more focus on the block watch program and returning beat integrity by having more officers working in designated neighborhoods.

Both Moton and Collins say officers working dedicated neighborhood patrols will be a key focus for the TPD.

"Police officers are only as good as the information they receive," explained Moton. "What we're trying to develop is put permanent crews in these beats, people that the community sees everyday and can build a relationship with them."

Collins has named Bob Reinbolt as his chief of staff. Reinbolt held that same position under former Mayor Carty Finkbeiner. Also, longtime Councilman George Sarantou, pending City Council confirmation, will become the next city finance director.

Other appointments made by Collins include:

-Assistant Chief of Staff - Joel Mazur

-Executive Assistant/PIO - Lisa Ward

-Department of Inspection - Chris Zervos

-Department of Business Development – Matt Sapara

-Fire & Rescue - Luis Santiago

-Department of Law - Adam Loukx

-Department of Neighborhoods - Tom Kroma

-Police Department - William Moton

-Department of Public Service - William Franklin

-Department of Public Utilities - Robin Whitney

-Health Department - Dr. David Grossman

-Plan Commission - Tom Lemon

