Lake Erie to be focus of Ohio legislative group

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A bipartisan group of Ohio lawmakers plans to make Lake Erie the focus of discussions next year.

State Sens. Randy Gardner, a Bowling Green Republican, and Capri Cafaro, a Democrat from Hubbard, say the Lake Erie Caucus will meet in January to address state and federal policies related to the body of water.

The group will look at ways to preserve the environmental health of the lake and to work on related economic growth and tourism issues.

The senators will serve as co-chairs of the caucus, and they are reaching out to state legislators to join them. They also plan to seek input from state agencies, tourism groups, small businesses and others.

Both say the lake is a significant asset to the state and deserves more pointed attention.

