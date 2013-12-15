TPD on scene of stabbing in west Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD responds to reported west Toledo stabbing

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police responded to reports of a stabbing in west Toledo Sunday evening.

Police say the victim sustained minor injuries when he was attacked on the way to the store on the 2700 block of Tremainsville Rd. north of Wernerts corner.

