5 unit apartment catches fire in Texas, OH

The Henry County Sheriff's Office says crews responded to an apartment fire in Texas, OH Sunday evening around 6:30pm.

The fire happened at the Scenic View Apartments on County Rd. 4A near State Route 424 (Old US24).

Three of the five units at the complex were occupied.

The fire started in one of the occupied units and smoke spread to the others.

The Red Cross is assisting eight of the occupants of the apartments tonight.

There are no known injuries at this time.

