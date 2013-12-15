Rossford pulls together for H.S. footballers' cancer fight - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Rossford pulls together for H.S. footballers' cancer fight

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
ROSSFORD, OH (Toledo News Now) -

All over downtown Rossford, businesses have signs on their windows that read 'Maas Strong.'

It's all in honor of Josh Maas of the Rossford Bulldogs football team.

Josh played left guard for the Bulldogs.

He's used to winning games but now hopes to win an even bigger battle against another opponent: testicular cancer.

The disease has spread to his liver and lungs.

"Josh is part of a team that has won many games in a lot of years that allowed us to have success. Hopefully, he'll feed off that experience in his fight," said Josh's coach Todd Drusback.

Sunday, a 'Maas Strong' fundraising spaghetti dinner was held for Josh.

"He's a special, strong young man near and dear to our hearts," said dinner organizer Brad Luderman.

Money raised will help defer Josh's medical bills and expenses associated with his chemotherapy treatment.

"It shows how the community comes together and how much they love each other. Rossford is a small community and they really stick up for each other," said Josh, when asked about the dinner.

There was a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction that included an autographed Miguel Cabrera baseball bat.

Many of Josh's teammates, like A.J. Santellana, came.

"He's just a funny guy. Good guy. Everybody loves being around him," said A.J.

Another teammate, Aaron Kolbe, agreed.

"We've played football for many years. He's always been there for me. I'm going to be there for him," said Aaron.

Josh says he's now on his second round of chemo.

Many of the people at the dinner wore t-shirts with a message that sums up their feelings for Josh: "Cancer May Have Started the Fight but We Will Finish It."

