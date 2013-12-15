Cab of semi catches fire at Oregon riding center

Authorities say a semi cab went up in flames at Vail Meadows Riding Center in Oregon early Sunday morning.

Police on the scene tell WTOL 11 they could see smoke billowing from the truck from miles away.

It is unclear who owns the semi cab found burning at Vail Meadows, off Cedar Point Road, around 3 a.m.

Firefighters say the semi cab was engulfed in flames and is likely a total loss.

Vail Meadows is a therapeutic horseback riding center for children with special needs.

