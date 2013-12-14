Area residents make the best of big snow day - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Area residents make the best of big snow day

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Connect
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Saturday was a miserable day for motorists.

But that didn't stop folks from hitting the road.

"Pretty rough. Pretty slushy," said driver Ross Granger.

Todd Corbett agreed.

"They could do a little bit better than what they're doing right now. They are pretty bad for some of the smaller vehicles," said Mr. Corbett.

The snow plows were out.

But the snow wouldn't let up.

Roadways continued to be snow covered and slick.

"You have to slow down because you could run across a road that could be just wet and then get to a point where you're heading into an intersection that would be icy," warned Theresa Pollick of the Ohio Department of Transportation.

For those who stayed home, like Josh Yaeger, it was a time to haul out the snow blower for the first time this winter season.

He says snow has its advantages and disadvantages.

"It's good because we can get off school but it's no fun to shovel it and plow it," Josh Yaeger.

Paul Hollenbeck is clearing his driveway the old-fashioned, backbreaking way: With a shovel.

"I love it. It's great. It reminds me of my youth," said Mr. Hollenbeck

Jim Eckhart says the snow reminds him of his daredevil days as a youth.

"Used to ride around North Toledo on the back of a paddy wagon on the bumper and all the cars. Only way to get around as a kid," said Mr. Eckhart.

Toledo kids took advantage of this first heavy snow to fly down the Ottawa Park sledding hill.

Who could blame them.

It was mild outside, but not too cold or windy.

"I'm not a big fan of snow but if I can go sledding, I'm O.K.," said Holly Eckhart.

Jaren Daoust says it could be worse.

"I think it's nice. Better than rain," he said.

But there's no rain in the forecast.

Strictly wintry weather, perfect sledding conditions.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly