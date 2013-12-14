Semi rolls over on Ohio Turnpike near Reynolds Road - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Semi rolls over on Ohio Turnpike near Reynolds Road

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a semi has rolled over on the Ohio Turnpike in Toledo.

The accident happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in the eastbound lanes of I-80/90 near Reynolds Road.

Patrolmen say the driver was not injured in the accident. At least one lane of the turnpike is still open, and traffic is moving.

