Car slides into Toledo bus stop, man waiting narrowly escapes

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A man waiting for his bus at a Toledo bus stop was nearly hit when a driver lost control, jumping the curb and hitting the bus stop in south Toledo.

Police say the driver slid over a curb and into the bus stop in the 2900 block of Glendale Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

A man waiting at the bus stop saw the car coming and got away just in time, police said.

No one was seriously hurt in the wreck.

