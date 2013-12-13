Wood Co. crews prepared for snow - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wood Co. crews prepared for snow

Crews in Wood County are getting ready for the first significant snowfall of the season this weekend. They will be very busy starting early Saturday morning.

Crews with the Wood County Engineer's Office will be working 12-hour shifts in two teams the entire week.

"We will just keep the blades on the road constantly, 24 hours a day until the roads are completely bare," said Gary Britten, road superintendent for the county.

They started early this week by putting brine down on the 14 routes in the county they are responsible for. On Friday, they loaded up the trucks and plows and geared up for the weekend's snow.

Instead of stocking up on salt, they stocked up on stone. Britten says salt will not be useful in this storm because of the wind.

"Well, the problem is once we get this snow, and you get the wind - you go down this road, then if the wind is blowing, half hour late it'll look like you haven't been on the road in three days because it becomes a problem," he said.

Despite the crews out there, the roads are expected to be bad this weekend. Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn wants to remind all drivers to take it slow.

"Unfortunately there are some people who see a sign that says 55 miles an hour and they think, ‘Well, that means for all weather conditions,' and it does not," the sheriff said. "You must slow down when the roads are slippery. Slow down. Drive for the conditions."

