Wood Co holiday traffic blitz kicks off - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wood Co holiday traffic blitz kicks off

Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn
WOOD COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Wood County Sheriff's Office is gearing up for the holidays by putting extra sets of eyes on the roads. They kicked off their holiday blitz Friday.

The holidays often mean parties and celebrations, which can mean consuming alcohol, but the sheriff's office is prepared to stop those who decide to drink and drive.

"People coming in from out of town with family, they're visiting their friends, seeing different people that they haven't seen in awhile, they go out partying," said Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn. "Sometimes they have alcohol at those events and people may be getting in the festivities and not thinking about how they are going to get home."

The Department of Public Safety provides the grant that pays for the extra deputies to be on the roads during the holiday blitz.

"We actually map out the areas we've had a lot of crashes. The deputies certainly know where a lot of the high-crash areas are because they handled the crashes, so we're really going to be concentrating on those areas," the sheriff said.

The blitz continues through Jan. 2.

Wasylyshyn says another major concern at this time of year is the weather.

"You mix alcohol with slippery road conditions and then we really have a mess, so it's all the more reason to not consume alcohol and get behind the wheel of a vehicle," he said.

He reminds drivers to designate a sober driver or call a taxi.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

 

  • Wood Co holiday traffic blitz kicks offMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly