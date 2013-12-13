People stocking up on supplies before snowfall - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

People stocking up on supplies before snowfall

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
The snow shovels are flying off the shelves at the Andersons on Talmadge Road.

In the last 24 hours, they put in an emergency order - all sold out. A second emergency order has just been placed, but there are a few left to buy.

Folks are searching for the perfect shovel as they get ready for the first big dig of the winter.

"Something to make it easy to lift, basically," said customer Matt Mattox.

Others expect to do some heavy lifting with their new shovel, and maybe some heavy drinking afterwards.

"I'm getting prepared. Maybe a little overprepared," said Tosha Pratt, pointing to several bottles of wine in her cart next to a new shovel.

The salt supply at the Andersons is disappearing, too.

Ed Doria is not exactly a fan of the song "White Christmas."

"Not really," he said. "Snow can go somewhere else. But we'll have to tackle it, I guess."

No surprise, either: Folks are loading up on staples such as milk, eggs, bread and cheese. Few want to head out during a snowstorm.

But some do, according to Sharlee Toth of the Andersons.

"Oh, definitely," Toth said. "A lot of people get in the Christmas spirit and do most of their Christmas shopping on a day when it's snowing."

And on this night before the snowfall, the biggest beneficiary may be the Salvation Army. Bellringer Vicki Smith says shoppers are filling up her red kettle with cash.

"A lot of people out here," she said. "The shift before us said they were packed."

