People stocking up on supplies before snowfall

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The snow shovels are flying off the shelves at the Andersons on Talmadge Road.

In the last 24 hours, they put in an emergency order - all sold out. A second emergency order has just been placed, but there are a few left to buy.

Folks are searching for the perfect shovel as they get ready for the first big dig of the winter.

"Something to make it easy to lift, basically," said customer Matt Mattox.

Others expect to do some heavy lifting with their new shovel, and maybe some heavy drinking afterwards.

"I'm getting prepared. Maybe a little overprepared," said Tosha Pratt, pointing to several bottles of wine in her cart next to a new shovel.

The salt supply at the Andersons is disappearing, too.

Ed Doria is not exactly a fan of the song "White Christmas."

"Not really," he said. "Snow can go somewhere else. But we'll have to tackle it, I guess."

No surprise, either: Folks are loading up on staples such as milk, eggs, bread and cheese. Few want to head out during a snowstorm.

But some do, according to Sharlee Toth of the Andersons.

"Oh, definitely," Toth said. "A lot of people get in the Christmas spirit and do most of their Christmas shopping on a day when it's snowing."

And on this night before the snowfall, the biggest beneficiary may be the Salvation Army. Bellringer Vicki Smith says shoppers are filling up her red kettle with cash.

"A lot of people out here," she said. "The shift before us said they were packed."

