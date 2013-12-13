Downtown retail, office space available in Sylvania - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The city of Sylvania has some space they are looking to fill with offices and new businesses.

They are hoping to attract more people at Maplewood Marketplace to continue growing the local economy. There is 1,100 square feet of space available on the first floor, and 570 square feet on the second floor.

City officials hope to attract retailers or people interested in office spaces. Just last year, Interrupt Marketing moved into the Maplewood building. Officials hope to keep creating a busy downtown environment for Sylvania.

"I think when you have a downtown, you want a mix of people there, options for people to visit," said Economic Development Director Bill Sanford. "It's the mall concept. It's the shopping district concept that you want more places to visit on one trip."

