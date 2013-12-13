Crackdown on shoplifters results in 27 local arrests - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crackdown on shoplifters results in 27 local arrests

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
There was a crackdown Thursday on shoplifting in Lucas and Wood counties.

Twenty thieves were busted for stealing from department and big box stores, seven other people were arrested for other crimes.

Law enforcement agencies worked closely with retailers in their jurisdiction. They identified and arrested those targeting shopping areas during the holiday season.

"We had a group in Sylvania Township, about four people involved, pretty organized," said Deputy Chief Ray Carroll of the Sylvania Township Police. "The two others were juveniles. They weren't organized."

And the thieves can affect the prices consumers pay at the cash register.

"It's always affected, but the stores are going to take a hit. They can't afford to give money away, so they increase the price built into the loss they have," said Carroll.

The message they are sending is that law enforcement and retailers will not put up with shoplifting: Law enforcement is watching, retailers are prosecuting.   

