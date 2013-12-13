Crackdown on shoplifters results in 27 local arrests

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

There was a crackdown Thursday on shoplifting in Lucas and Wood counties.

Twenty thieves were busted for stealing from department and big box stores, seven other people were arrested for other crimes.

Law enforcement agencies worked closely with retailers in their jurisdiction. They identified and arrested those targeting shopping areas during the holiday season.

"We had a group in Sylvania Township, about four people involved, pretty organized," said Deputy Chief Ray Carroll of the Sylvania Township Police. "The two others were juveniles. They weren't organized."

And the thieves can affect the prices consumers pay at the cash register.

"It's always affected, but the stores are going to take a hit. They can't afford to give money away, so they increase the price built into the loss they have," said Carroll.

The message they are sending is that law enforcement and retailers will not put up with shoplifting: Law enforcement is watching, retailers are prosecuting.

