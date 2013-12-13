EDITORIAL: A great American man - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

EDITORIAL: A great American man

(Toledo News Now) -

My wife's uncle died this week.

At almost 90, he lived a long and productive life of unusually good health and a clear mind.  What makes his passing noteworthy is that men like him represent so much of what made America great.

He was a successful Fulton County farmer.  He accepted the vagaries of weather and the economy with a confident aplomb.  His opinions were strong and plentiful, yet not extreme.  Even though he never stepped foot into WTOL, he had lots of advice about how I should run it.  I never heard him swear.  I did hear him say once of a politician, "I'm not sure he's the right kinda fella for that job." In his world, being the right kinda fella meant something.

Because I believe that America is history's grandest and greatest social experiment, I am sure that men like my wife's uncle are still out there.  The thing is we never hear about them.  Now you have. 

