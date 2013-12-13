Company pays Lucas Co over $560K in back taxes - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Company pays Lucas Co over $560K in back taxes

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

On Friday, the Lucas County Treasurer's office received a large check, totaling $569,868.26, from the Kidz Real Estate Group based in Chicago.

That's for back taxes owed on the Riviera Maia apartment complex in west Toledo. Back in June, the treasurer released a list of top delinquent property tax accounts, and that group topped the list.

Chief Deputy Treasurer Mark Austin says it's good news for Toledo Public Schools, the Toledo Zoo, and other taxing authorities in the county, because that's money owed to them to help pay for their operations. He's also hopeful this will encourage other delinquent accounts to get paid in full.

"They were our top targeted delinquent property owner in Toledo and the end result due to our actions and their responsible action, they've paid a bill of over $560,000." \

The amount to be paid out to TPS will total roughly $347,000.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly