Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson – December 15, 2013

TOLEDO, OH

This week on Leading Edge, Jerry sits down with one of Toledo's lawmakers to discuss a recent pet sales ordinance and look ahead to city council's 2014 agenda. Hear what Councilman Rob Ludeman has to say about the dog law he helped write, and the year ahead in city government.

Then, it's been just over three years since they disappeared. Jerry speaks with Tanya Zuvers, mother of the three missing Morenci, Michigan brothers about a recent change in the case.

Finally, it's supposed to be the season of peace on earth. Many don't feel that way during the holidays. Jerry talks to a man who wrote a book on finding your inner peace, Jim Lange.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

