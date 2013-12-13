Fuse blows, briefly knocking out power to busy area of Monroe St - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fuse blows, briefly knocking out power to busy area of Monroe Street

The Franklin Park Mall and dozens of other businesses lost power for less than a minute Friday afternoon when a fuse tripped.

Stores were packed with shoppers at the time of the outage.  

Toledo Edison says crews were making repairs to an underground service line around 3:30 Friday when a fuse tripped, knocking out power to about 450 customers. Power was restored about 40 seconds later.

The outage spanned both sides of Monroe Street, from Harvest Lane to Talmadge Road.

