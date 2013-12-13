1 killed in fiery car vs. semi truck accident in Fulton County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a car and a semi truck collided in Fulton County, causing the car to ignite.

The accident happened at the intersection of U.S. 20 and County Road 8 in Fulton County around 4:30 p.m. The patrol says a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Irvin Hughes Jr., 62, of Perrysburg, was traveling eastbound on 20. The Grand Cherokee went left-of-center and struck a westbound semi driven by Allen Reynolds Jr., 47, of Muncy, PA. Both vehicles exited the roadway.

The semi overturned, spilling its load of coal into a field. Reynolds was uninjured, but Hughes died as a result of the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident, and both men were wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation.

U.S. 20 is closed in both directions because of the wreck.

