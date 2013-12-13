TPD searching for man accused of kicking, trying to bite officer - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD searching for man accused of kicking, trying to bite officer

George Wilder (Source: Toledo Police) George Wilder (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police need the public's help finding a man they say kicked and attempted to bite one of their officers.

George Wilder, 28, is wanted on a felony warrant for kicking and trying to bite the officer, according to TPD. Police say Wilder is also wanted on several misdemeanor warrants, including one for domestic violence.

Wilder is 6 foot tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111 or send Toledo Police a direct message on Facebook.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly