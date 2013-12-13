Toledo street crews to switch from leaf pickup to snow patrol - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo street crews to switch from leaf pickup to snow patrol

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

On Friday, city of Toledo street crews plowed ahead with leaf collection duties before making the switch to snow and ice control operations late in the afternoon.

While crews have been working on the second pass for leaf collection around the city, Acting Streets Commissioner David Pratt is asking people to be patient because there will be an interruption of that service.

"We're not going to get them all picked up today, we know that. We're out getting what we can," said Pratt.

The plan calls for half of the street crews to go home and get some rest as the department switches over to snow mode.

"The rest of the crews will stay on, start switching over, getting our trucks prepared and ready for snow and ice control, and at midnight, the half that went home will come back and we'll start hitting it," explained Pratt.

Depending on how much snow falls and how long it takes to clean up the streets, Pratt expects crews to be back on leaf duty next week.

"By Wednesday next week it's looking pretty good, temperatures should be up above freezing. I'm hoping to get out before then and start getting the leaves picked up," said Pratt.

Pratt says he anticipates city plows to be on residential streets either late Saturday or early Sunday.

