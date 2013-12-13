Street crews preparing for Saturday's snow storm

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Local street crews are making last-minute preparations Friday to make sure the roads stay clear and safe Saturday.

Right now driving conditions on Interstate 75 through downtown Toledo are perfectly fine. But come early Saturday morning, up to 5 inches of snowfall will make travel a bit treacherous. So the Ohio Department of Transportation crews will be out in full force, starting at midnight.

Before any large snowfall, every ODOT snow plow is inspected, then loaded with salt.

In the eight-county area of ODOT District 2, 125 trucks will be clearing area highways. Up to 35 plows will be designated to the interstates around the greater Toledo area.

Though the plows will be out for hours Saturday morning, so will the snowfall, and ODOT wants drivers to be cautious.

"During the storm, when we see the snowfall still falling from the sky and on the roadways, we are working hard to clear it off. But the drivers have to keep in mind that they have to do their part and remember to slow down," said Theresa Pollick with ODOT.

Also, if you are driving while ODOT plows are still on the road, keep your distance. With Ice and Snow, Take It Slow.

"What we want people to realize is that our vehicles drive slower than average traffic. They are also busy putting down material, applying material. And they are also making sudden starts and stops. So, you have to keep that in mind when you see a plow truck. Just give them plenty of room to work," said Pollick.

ODOT crews will be working a 24-hour shift on Saturday to make sure all roads are cleared as soon as possible.

Much like ODOT procedure, Friday was spent prepping for Lucas County road maintenance. Trucks were inspected and loaded with salt. At midnight, 12 crews will be called to work 12-hour shifts to clear county roads.

The first priority for the county is to cover higher traffic, multi-lane roads like McCord, Sylvania, Holland-Sylvania, and Salisbury. Still, officials want to make sure residents living in the outlying areas will be given attention, as well.

"We'll have some trucks out there right away. We'll have some trucks out in the rural areas, but in the urban areas, we'll try to get to them as soon as possible," said Greg Wimbley, superintendent of Lucas County Road Maintenance.

Wimbley wants to remind drivers the importance of giving snow plows extra space and also says not to shovel snow from driveways into the road.

Stay informed from our certified most accurate StormTrack Weather Team and keep track of closings and snow emergencies.

Text "FORECAST" to 41911 to get twice-a-day weather reports on your mobile phone.

Get your StormTrack forecast, see live StormTrack 11 Doppler, view interactive radar, and more - all on our app.

App download:

-StormTrack weather for Android

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.