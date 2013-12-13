Don't Waste Your Money: How new Smart TVs can spy on you

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

The hottest new TVs are Smart TVs, which allow you to stream YouTube and Netflix without adding an external box. But a new admission from one TV maker may give you second thoughts about buying one, because it turns out they can spy on you.



Smart TVs Are All The Rage



Smart TVs are expected to take over living rooms in the next five years because of their ease of accessing the Internet and streaming web video. Sales are soaring, especially in models 50 inches and larger.



But how do you feel about your TV watching what you watch and keeping notes?



LG recently admitted that its Smart TVs collect data on shows and movies you watch, so that it can send personalized ads to you. It says it does not hold onto the shows you watch, however.

It's Only Logical



But think about it: This is only logical, given that we are accessing the Internet, using our TV instead of our laptop or desktop PC.



We've become accustomed to our computers having a record of websites we visit and subjects we search. Everyone knows that if you search for inappropriate or X-rated content on your computer, the computer will have a record of it.



Most people are fine with that, and fine with appliance ads popping up if you have been searching for appliances. But on your TV?



We like to think what we watch on TV in the privacy of our home is private. But this is really no different than your home computer, or even smart phone. Google and Yahoo know what you search for and which websites you visit.



Bottom Line

Nothing you look at online is really secret. So nothing about a Smart TV keeping tabs of what you stream should be a surprise.



Don't like it? Stick with a standard TV, so you don't waste your money.

