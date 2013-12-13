Children's Wonderland at Tam-O-Shanter celebrates 50 years

Toledo residents should be familiar with the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association selling newspapers in parking lots and shopping centers.

Toledo residents should be familiar with the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association selling newspapers in parking lots and shopping centers.

Believe it or not, it's already time to start thinking about the holidays. Registration for the Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program kicked off Tuesday.

Believe it or not, it's already time to start thinking about the holidays. Registration for the Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program kicked off Tuesday.

Do you need a little help for the holidays?

Do you need a little help for the holidays?

It's the season of gift giving and sometimes, the season gift returning. Many stores are getting ready for a lot of return receipts in the days following Christmas.

It's the season of gift giving and sometimes, the season gift returning. Many stores are getting ready for a lot of return receipts in the days following Christmas.

Children's Wonderland began as a northwest Ohio holiday tradition 50 years ago. On Friday, the display opens at Sylvania's Tam-O-Shanter and will run through Dec. 28.

For decades, kids from all over the Toledo area have been going to find the holiday spirit at Children's Wonderland.

"I came every year with my family back when it was - I believe - at the sports arena, and it was always fun for the whole family, and it was usually really, really crowded," said Dejah Krajcar.

This year's Children's Wonderland will feature an enhanced Kid's Zone, coloring, letters to Santa, The Andersons General Store, The Learning Express Toy Store, Santa's Workshop and more.

Santa's Workshop will take place Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. All tickets are $8, with the event including a continental breakfast, train rides, goodie bags, elf workshops, strolling Santa and wonderland exhibits.

"It's here. It's available. It's kind of fun, just for, especially for small kids and riding around on the train," said Seth Brady.

At one point, this winter wonderland was in jeopardy, when the Lucas County commissioners decided to no longer host the big event in 2008. Two years ago, the city of Sylvania stepped in to save it, helping carry on the tradition.

"It's fun to hear people point and look, and say, 'I remember when it looked like this' or 'this has been refurbished,'" said Kathy Lavoy.

As always, dozens of classic exhibits will be on display, train rides will be available, and there will be plenty of opportunities to take pictures with Santa.

ADMISSION:

Adults: $5

Children Ages 3-12: $3

Senior Citizens: $2

Children Ages 2 & Under: FREE

Kid's Zone Pass: $5

HOURS:

Daily: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.