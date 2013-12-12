Islamic Center holds grand reopening this weekend - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Islamic Center holds grand reopening this weekend

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

People are reuniting this weekend in Perrysburg Township to move on from a traumatic event.

It will be a night of celebration and thank yous at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo. Members are throwing a party Saturday to officially put a time of trouble behind them.

The prayer room of the mosque was firebombed in September of last year. An Indiana man was convicted of the crime. Now the center has rebuilt and members are ready to move forward.

"It brings closure to the whole negative event that actually ended up, as always, people in Toledo coming together and ended up on a positive note," said Cherrefe Kadri, from the Islamic Center.

The prayer room is open again and activities have resumed. The invitation-only event is called the "Grand Reopening Appreciation Celebration." First responders, clergy, construction workers, lawyers and others will be there.

"Everybody is really excited about coming together and celebrating," Kadri said. "Everybody had some job, some piece to do in getting us all together."

