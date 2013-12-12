Findlay looking at surprise budget surplus - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay looking at surprise budget surplus

The City of Findlay is welcoming an unexpected budget surplus for the end of 2013.

Cuts across the board were the theme during last year's budget talks for 2013. This year, it's a different story thanks to controlled spending.

The city has a budget of about $24 million now. Cuts in state and federal funding led to a need for millions in cuts at the local level in the past.

Mayor Lydia Mihalik says a projected surplus of about $1.4 million at the end of 2013 is thanks to two factors.

"We're in a completely different financial position than what we were last year, and a lot of that, one, has to do with an improved economic condition, but two, has everything to do with the fact that we found a way to control our personnel costs," she said.

With the surplus, Mihalik says it's still up to council on how they want to spend the money for the 2014 budget, which will likely be passed at the beginning of the new year.

"Hopefully we can continue to do the things that we've set as priorities within the administration and hopefully get into 2014 with an emphasis on capital improvements, but also again restoring some of our positions in safety and service," Mihalik said.

