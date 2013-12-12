Discounts await last-minute Christmas shoppers - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Discounts await last-minute Christmas shoppers

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
Heavy holiday customer traffic is expected this weekend at Franklin Park Mall.

Folks are finally realizing Thanksgiving was late, and there's one less week to shop. They're in a buying mood.

"Yes, I'm spending a lot," said Toni Pettaway.

 "More money, actually. I'm buying more things for my kids," added Julius James.

There had been predictions that retailers would not slash prices because of the quirk in the calendar, but the opposite is happening.

"That's not what we're seeing," said Julie Sanderson, of Franklin Park Mall. "Because of one less week, they're trying to generate the same amount of revenue in four weeks instead of five weeks. We're seeing these discounts to drive purchases."

Employees at J. Foster Jewelers say you can expect deals, but they're not ready to reveal what kind.

"I don't like to give things away but there is stuff that's coming up," said Jennifer Bostleman.

Holiday jewelry customers traditionally wait until the last minute.

"I think a lot of men shop in our jewelry store, so men tend to be the last shoppers," said Bostleman.

The game plan this weekend for retailers is to move out inventory through sales and discounts. There's more stock waiting to move in for the following weekend.

"Generally, the biggest shopping day of the year - we all like to think it's Black Friday, but it's really the Saturday before Christmas," Sanderson said.

And it's the final push of a shopping spree where you're sure to find bargain buys.

