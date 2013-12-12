Tiffin city council focuses on economic development - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tiffin city council focuses on economic development

TIFFIN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Over the past few years, officials in Tiffin have focused on economic development. Now it's that focus that has spurred the need to change how business is done within city council itself.

City council members met Wednesday to discuss the possibility of restructuring council subcommittees.

Currently, whenever economic development talks are brought before council, it takes place in the law and community planning committee, which acts as a catch-all for most new business. Councilman Rich Cline would like to change that.

"Since we continue to put more of an emphasis on economic development, [I suggest] that we take that out of law and community planning and establish it as its own committee," he said.

With the city spending $70,000 a year through their contract with Seneca Industrial and Economic Development Corporation (SIDEC), which acts as project lead on new developments, Cline wants to make sure the city is getting its money's worth.

"I want the city to do a better job of clearly communicating our goals and expectations to SIDEC, so that they have an understanding about what our priorities are and so they can be more closely aligned," he said.

Council is set to vote on the committee restructuring on Monday.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly