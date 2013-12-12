Perrysburg residents utilizing new transportation service - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Perrysburg residents utilizing new transportation service

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Perrysburgvoters gave the axe to TARTA last summer, but are residents really takingadvantage of its replacement service?

Justbefore July, Perrysburg transportation vans hit the streets, and since then,the ridership has increased.

Officialssay so far, the vans have made more than 1,100 trips each month – up fromnearly 700 trips in July. Last month, they had more than 860 ambulatorypassengers and 103 passengers in wheelchairs.

Officialsexpect the number of people using the vans to grow as people learn about theprogram.

"Alot of people have certain disabilities and have to rely on publictransportation," said Tim Fisher, deputy finance director for the city. "A lotof people, their car might break down, get stuck, need a ride and just a littlebit of everything."

Vanswill pick people up anywhere in Perrysburg for just $1 per leg of the trip.

