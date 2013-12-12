Sylvania firefighters enjoying new station - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania firefighters enjoying new station

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

It has been one month since the Sylvania Fire Department opened Fire Station One. Firefighters there are saying it's a big improvement from the old station.

So far, First Station One has responded to 75 EMS calls, 25 fire calls and 160 life squad calls since opening on Nov. 7.

Fire Chief Jeff Kowalski says they see about a 5 percent increase each year in the number of calls they respond to. This year, he expects to see a 6-7 percent increase.

With this increase in calls, the firefighters are grateful for the new station.

"The approach was out front," Ian Kelsey said of their former station. "We actually had to come up a hill and you couldn't really see over the railroad tracks and everything. And now the building is actually raised up so we can actually see what's coming from our west."

"I think the guys enjoy the building. I think it's a big – a huge – improvement from the old station," said Chief Kowalski. "The architect did a great job in designing the building for firefighters, not trying to fit firefighters into an existing building."

