New MI law prohibits insurance coverage for abortion

LANSING, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Anew law in Michigan will impact women as they sign up for health insurance.

Thestate recently joined eight others in the U.S. that now require women to buy anextra policy if they want abortion coverage. The law prohibits insurance companiesfrom offering abortion coverage as part of both public and private healthplans, except for when a woman's life is at risk.

Thedecision came after an emotional day in the senate. The issue has stirred up alot of controversy, and some say the idea should have been brought to voters.

"Itimpacts every woman and girl in the state of Michigan," said Sen. GretchenWhitmer (D – East Lansing). "They gathered 300,000 signatures, which is only 4percent of our population, and have pushed the issue through."

Theanti-abortion group, Right to Life, collected the signatures in a citizens'initiative, which can bypass the governor's signature.

NowWhitmer says she will continue to do whatever she can to fight against the newpolicy.

"I'mgoing to raise my voice and help in any effort to undo this legislation, no matterwhat that effort looks like. I think this is too important," she said.

Whitmersays her first step is an online petition.

 According to the Associate Press, insurancepolicies covered about three percent of abortions last year.

